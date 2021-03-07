News

IndusInd Bank promoters’ stake increases marginally

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 07, 2021

The shareholding of IndusInd Bank promoters in the private sector lender has increased marginally to 16.56 per cent.

According to a regulatory filing by the bank, promoter stake as a percentage of total voting rights was at 15.2 per cent for the period ended February 18, 2021.

As on December 31, 2020, the stake of the promoters stood at 14.67 per cent. Their shareholding as a percentage of total number of shares of IndusInd International Holdings has risen to 12.62 per cent from 11.24 per cent as on December 31, 2020.

The stake of IndusInd Ltd has increased to 3.94 per cent for the period ended February 18, 2021 from 3.43 per cent at the end of the December 2020 quarter.

Published on March 07, 2021
IndusInd Bank Ltd
