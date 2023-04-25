INOX Air Products (INOXAP), a leading manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, has commissioned a 21.3-MWp open access captive solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

INOXAP’s first dedicated solar power plant is also the largest investment by the company in renewable energy. The plant has been commissioned by one of India’s leading solar energy power developers, Sunsure Energy.

Built with an investment of ₹100 crore, the solar power plant will supply over 3.1 crore units of green power to INOXAP’s units in Uttar Pradesh, enabling an offset of 28,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, for the next 25 years.

Siddharth Jain, Managing Director, INOX Air Products said the company is expanding in line with the rapid growth in the manufacturing sector.

The company is ensuring that the expansion is achieved in a sustainable and responsible manner by manufacturing green fuels, and supplying green oxygen and industrial gases, he said.

The new plant will offset a significant amount of carbon emission and contribute towards a cleaner and greener future, he said.

The project was completed in nine months. The company aims to increase the share of green oxygen in its overall oxygen production by using more renewable energy.

INOX Air Products offers gases, equipment and services; it has a manufacturing capacity of 3,400 tonnes per day of liquid gases across 47 operating locations.