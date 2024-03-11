Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that at least 1,000 exhibitors should participate in the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 and also involve companies that are into connected cars and electric vehicles (EVs).

“When we are calling it Asia’s biggest tech event, then we should get all the tech companies involved in it. I would like to suggest at least three: Nasscom, MAIT (the industry body for IT hardware, telecom, and mobile phones), and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA)...but I would like you to involve EVs, connected cars, people who are into IoT devices, practically the entire tech space getting services by telecom,” Vaishnaw said.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of IMC-2024, organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), he said all these companies should participate, and if that is the goal, at least 15 organisations or industry bodies should jointly organise this event, and then only it would be able to reach 1,000 exhibitors.

Last year, there were 247 exhibitors, 17 ministries, over 1,50,000 attendees from 67 countries, and 513 speakers spread across 86 sessions, the COAI informed.

“Over the years, IMC has become Asia’s largest digital technology showcase platform, gaining global recognition and appreciation in the process. We are making all efforts to position it on a greater scale this year, to display India’s tech prowess in the dynamic digital arena,” SP. Kochhar, Director General at COAI, said.

The eighth edition of the IMC, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and COAI, will be held from October 15 to 24. It will be held concurrently with the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA 2024), preceded by the Global Standards Symposium (GSS 2024) on October 14, 2024,in New Delhi.

