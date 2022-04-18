IPL 15 sees marginal increase in ad volumes in first 22 matches over last season

TV ad volumes in the first 22 matches of the 15 th edition of Indian Premier League witnessed a marginal increase, compared to the first 22 matches of the previous season. According to the latest estimates by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, the average ad volume per channel increased by 3 per cent in the first 22 matches of the ongoing IPL edition, compared to the previous season. IPL 15 is being telecast across 21 channels of the Star India network.

In fact, the number of advertisers and categories saw an increase in the last 11 matches, compared to the first 11 matches of this season. “While looking at the first 22 matches of IPL 15, the number of categories and advertisers grew by 9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, in the last 11 matches, compared to the first 11 matches,” the report stated.

During the first 22 matches in the ongoing IPL season, the overall e-commerce category had a strong share in ad volumes. E-commer gaming ads had the highest share at 17 per cent of the ad volumes, followed by pan masala ads at 7 per cent. Ecommerce wallets (6 per cent), e-commerce education (6 per cent) and online shopping (5 per cent) were the other key segments in the top five categories.

“The top 5 advertisers contributed 22 per cent share of ad volumes during the first 22 matches of IPL 15. A total of 103 advertisers advertised on both regional and National (Hindi plus English) sports channels during these matches,” according to the TAM Sport’s report.