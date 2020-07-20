Iran executes man for providing information to CIA and Mossad

The Islamic Republic of Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd for his links with United States’ CIA and Israel’s Mossad, Associated Press reported.

Iran did not elaborate on the crime he had committed but maintained that Majd provided information to the US and Israel about the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani.

According to Iran’s judiciary, Majd shared security information on the Guard and its expeditionary unit, called the Quds, or Jerusalem Force, which Qassem Soleimani commanded.

Soleimani was Iran’s most powerful military commander who had been killed by a US air-strike in Iraq. He was killed at Baghdad airport, along with other Iran-backed militia, in January in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Trump claimed that the General was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said: “Severe revenge awaits the criminals behind the attack,” the BBC reported.