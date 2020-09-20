Irresponsible behaviour main reason behind rise in Covid-19 cases: Harsh Vardhan

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that irresponsible behaviour is the main reason that so many people are getting affected by Covid-19 virus.

“To win our fight against Covid-19, there is a need to adopt preventive measures such as covering face with masks, maintaining social distance. Since the unlock has been announced, people have become relaxed. We need to understand that till the time there is no vaccine, these precautions are our social vaccine,” said Harsh Vardhan while speaking in Lok Sabha on Covid-19 discussion.

On the status of Covid-19 vaccine, he said that 145 vaccines across the globe are under the pre-clinical evaluation and 35 are under pre-clinical trials.

“In India, we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates, three of these are in the advanced trials of phase 1,2 and 3 and over four are in the advanced stages of the pre-clinical trial,” he said.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine has been set up, and in future when the vaccine is developed, a detailed strategy on whom it should be provided first has also been worked out, he added.

During the discussion in Lok Sabha on Covid-19, Harsh Vardhan was asked about how much fund the MoHFW and state governments received from PM-CARES fund, he replied, “MoHFW received ₹893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators”.