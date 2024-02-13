The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked as the “Top” Business School in India and the 31st globally, in the Financial Times (FT), Global MBA Ranking 2024, released on Monday.

This is a substantial improvement, from its 39th global ranking of last year. At the Asia level, the ranking of the school has gone up to number 5, up from the 6th spot last year.

The ranking, highlights ISB’s strengths, across various criteria such as research, alumni network and career services. In research, one of the major focus areas of the school, the school is ranked firstin India, with a global rank of 52 this time, up from the 61 last year.

In terms of Salary Percentage Increase, ISB is ranked first, globally. FT data says, PGP candidates at ISB, see a massive 229 per cent rise in salaries, comparing before and after the course.

ISB is ranked ``best’ in India, also in Alumni Network and Career Services and ranked 8th and 19th globally, on these parameters, respectively.

“The consistent ranking, as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking, underscores ISB’s commitment to academic rigour, quality research, and unparalleled alumni support and success,” Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB said in a release.

“From leading the world in Salary Percentage Increase to topping the charts in Alumni Network and Career Services, the ranking reaffirms our position as a global leader in management education, he added.