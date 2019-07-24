News

ISRO’s commercial arm earned Rs 6,289 crore in last 3 years: Govt

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

The Antrix Corporation launched 239 satellites in the said period

A total of 239 satellites were launched by ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation in the last three years, garnering revenue of Rs 6,289 crore, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office Jitendra Singh said that the government has already set up NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), under the administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS) on March 6, 2019, to commercially exploit the research and development work of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres and constituent units of DOS.

He said that the NSIL was set up to meet the ever-increasing demands of Indian space programme and to commercially exploit the emerging global space market.

“A total of 239 satellites were commercially launched by Antrix Corporation Limited during the last three years. The total revenue from operations during the last three years is Rs 6289.05 crore,” he said.

