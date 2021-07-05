IT Dept gives more time for manual filing of 15CA/CB forms

The Income Tax Department on Monday extended permission for submitting form 15CA/15CB manually with authorised dealer for the purpose of foreign remittance till July 15 against June 30, earlier. Form 15CA is a declaration by resident Indian for making payment to a non-resident after deducting the tax. Form 15CB refers to certificate issued by chartered accountant stating that taxation provision has been complied. “In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of the forms on www.incometax.gov.in, it had earlier been decided by CBDT that taxpayers could submit forms 15CA/15CB in manual format to the authorised dealer till June 30. It has now been decided to extend the date to July 15,” a statement by the CBDT said.

Further it mentioned that authorized dealers are advised to accept such forms till the said date for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the document identification number, it said.

Also read: I-T dept notifies cost inflation index for FY22 for computing long-term capital gains

As per the Income-Tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the chartered accountant certificate in form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.