It’s my duty to appeal against Cairn award: FM

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that the government will appeal against the recent international arbitration award favouring Cairn Plc, especially as it questioned the country’s sovereign right to taxation. In December, an international tribunal had given an award of $1.2 billion with interest and cost favouring the Edinburgh-based energy major.
Responding to a question from BusinessLine at an interaction with women journalists organised by the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) here, she said: “The question on India’s sovereign authority to tax cannot be questioned by anybody and even if it is an award of an international arbitration... when it’s about India’s right to tax I will appeal. It is my duty to appeal and as a sovereign nation it is the duty of the government to question that.” “So an arbitration award to question the authority of the government to even tax... I am sorry I will appeal on that,” she said.
The Finance Minister was asked to comment on the so called retrospective taxation and the fact of such provisions remaining in the income tax statute becoming an important reason (bone of contention) for foreign investors’ hesitation in bringing more money into the country.
However, Sitharaman felt that retrospective taxation has not impacted the FDI sentiment and this was corroborated by the fact that FDI inflows are now at their highest levels. “We have made our position clear as regards retrospective taxation and it has been repeated over 2014, 2015, 2016 and till today. On that score, I cannot see any lack of clarity,” she said.
Sitharaman’s remarks on appeal are significant as this is the first time there is a formal confirmation from the government on its intent to appeal against the international arbitration award in the Cairn matter.
On whether a digital currency will be introduced by the government or the RBI, Sitharaman said there is a Supreme Court decision on digital currency. “We have been in discussion with the RBI. When things develop and we can announce, I will let you know,” she said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...