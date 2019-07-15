Kalraj Mishra appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor, Acharya Devvrat shifted to Gujarat

Realme X review: A phone for a demanding young generation
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, replacing Acharya Devvrat, who has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Gujarat.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan press communique said the appointments of Mishra and Devvrat will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.
Mishra, 78, had resigned from the Narendra Modi-led government as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in 2017 after he crossed the age of 75, the BJP’s unofficial age limit for holding an elected post.
The Uttar Pradesh leader did not contest the last Lok Sabha election.
Devvrat, 60, was appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015. He will replace Governor of Gujarat O P Kohli, who retires on Monday.
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...