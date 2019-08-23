Kangaroo Kids on expansion drive, to open more schools in India and abroad

Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd (KKEL), which runs a chain of pre- and senior-secondary schools in India and abroad, plans to expand its overseas portfolio.

“Overseas, we currently have pre-schools in Qatar and the UAE. Over the next 3-4 years, we would open new schools in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore in pre-school as well as senior school categories,” said KVS Seshasai, CEO, KKEL.

Expansion-spree

The company is on expansion mode in India, too. The school chain, which currently has 100 pre-schools in India, aims to open around 250 more in the coming years. KKEL owns Kangaroo Kids International Preschool and Billabong High International Schools.

KKEL has 25 schools in the senior-secondary school category, which are in partnership. Another four are owned and operated by KKEL itself.

KKEL plans to increase the number of self-owned-and-operated schools to 15 in the next four years with an investment of ₹80-100 crore, Seshasai said.

These new schools would come up mainly in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata

“We are already present in tier 2 cities but the focus would be more towards the bigger cities,” he added.