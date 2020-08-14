Karnataka eases supply of Remdesivir drug to private hospitals

Vocal about local, but for the right scientific reasons
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
The Karnataka government has regulated the supply of Remdesivir drug to private hospitals to check black marketing and hoarding and issued guidelines on Friday for issue of the drug to private hospitals for treating patients referred through the government.
The note signed by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said that the injection Remdesivir is already being used in government hospitals. The same benefit will be extended to the government patients, who are under treatment in private hospitals against 50 per cent of the beds shared in those hospitals.
Private hospitals will raise a demand for the issue of Remdesivir to Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST). In Bengaluru, the request will be sent to the regional consultant, SAST and in other districts, it will be sent to the district coordinator of SAST.
As for the logistics is concerned, “The SAST will issue an advice to Karnataka state drugs logistics and warehousing Society (KSDLWS) for issue of injection Remdesivir to regional consultant and district coordinator indicating the number of injections to be issued,” the note said.
Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar, said PG Medical results are to be published in a couple of days and around 2,000 additional PG Medicos are to undergo internship. “These medicos will be available for Covid-19 duties in the State.”
The Minister inaugurated Covid testing lab and post-graduate orientation classes at BGS Global hospital near Kengeri on Friday. Speaking after lab opening, he said: “Compared to US and other western countries, India lacks medical infrastructure but still we have managed to keep mortality rate very low.
