Karnataka initiates four-pronged strategy to revive State’s economy

Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Karnataka has initiated four-pronged strategy to revive State’s economy post 21-day lockdown. On Wednesday, as the Central government’s post lockdown guidelines came in, a ministerial meet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Labour and Sakala said the ministerial meet has decided to install a mechanism to improve supply chain involving the movement of essential goods.
Another reason was to determine what the farmers need ahead of the kharif season. Thirdly, to prepare guidelines for containment zones in the State and finally, prepare a plan as to how to give relief to migrants and to ensure they stay put where they are.
Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family Welfare has established the country’s first Critical Care Support Unit to monitor the progress of Covid-19 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various designated Covid-19 hospitals across the State. The unit was inaugurated by K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education.
Speaking at the inauguration, Sudhakar said, “Karnataka is the first State to establish a dedicated unit for CCS, by linking ICUs of Covid hospitals across the State onto a single platform. The objective of the Critical Care Support Unit is to monitor Covid-19 patients in ICUs across Karnataka so that the hospitals are prepared for the potential onslaught by the virus and thereby to achieve Zero Covid mortality in the State.”
Talking about Karnataka’s positivity rate, Suresh Kumar said: “It stood at 2.24 per cent, while the national average was 4.3 per cent. While the positivity rate of Kerala is 2.37, Maharashtra 6.7 per cent and Gujarat 4.6.”
As for the discharges, the Minister said it has increased substantially to 86 cases on Wednesday. Kalaburgi witnessed highest discharges at 27 cases. District-wise, average compounded daily growth rate (last five days of positive cases) State average was 5.20 per cent as on April 15 at 1 pm.
Vijayapura at 55.2 per cent, Dharwad at 24.6 per cent, Bagalkote at 11.8 per cent, Mandya at 9.9 per cent, Kalaburgi at 7.2 per cent, Bengaluru Rural at 5.9 per cent, Belagavi at 5.2 per cent, Mysuru at 3.9 per cent, Bidar at 3.4 per cent, Uttara Kannda at 1.9 per cent, Chikkaballapur at 1.6 per cent and BBMP at 1.6 per cent.
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
