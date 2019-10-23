Katriya Group sets up SLG Hospitals in Hyderabad

Hospitality player, Katriya Group, has set up Sree Lakshmi Gayatri Hospitals (SLG) Private Ltd with an initial investment of ₹250 crore.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Dandu Siva Rama Raju, Chairman, Katriya Group said, SLG Hospitals now has 550 beds under first phase and is operational.

“Total beds will go up to 999 after completion of phase-II and III over next three years,” DVS Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospitals said.

An additional investment of ₹100 crore will be made going forward. The hospital, located in Bachupally here, also has an attached hotel with 120 rooms as part of a plan to harness potential for medical tourism.

According to A Rampapa Rao, CEO, the hospital has 42 different specialities with a staff of 400 including 140 medical community.

The hospital spreads over an area of 9 lakh square feet. A helipad, colleges for nursing, hotel management and heath club are also coming up.