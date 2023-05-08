Kauvery Hospital, a Tamil Nadu-based multi-speciality hospital chain, is planning ₹2,000 crore of capex, as it plans to scale up its capacity to 3,500-plus beds across South India in the next three years.

The healthcare provider on Monday unveiled a 250-bedded tertiary care hospital at Radial Road in South Chennai, which serves as a crucial link between the busy IT corridor of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and GST Road, which houses the Chennai Airport.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, S Chandrakumar, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospital, said the new facility is the healthcare provider’s ninth hospital across six locations.

“With this facility, we have reached 550 tertiary care beds in Chennai. Our plan is to have 1,000 tertiary care beds in Chennai alone in the next 24 months,” he said.

Established in 1999 as a 30-bedded hospital in Tiruchi, Kauvery Hospital has expanded its network to 15 hospitals with over 1,500 beds spread across six cities, including Chennai, Tiruchi, Bengaluru, Salem, Hosur and Tirunelveli.

In March, Kauvery Hospital announced that it has raised $70-million in investment from a private equity fund managed by IIFL AMC for a minority stake. The healthcare group had then announced plans to scale up to 3,500 beds and its intention to tap the public market (IPO) in the next 36 months.

“At the group level, our focus is to have 3,500-plus beds in the next three years. So, our total capital outlay towards the expansion will be ₹1,800-₹2,000 crore,” Chandrakumar said.

The newly launched multi-speciality hospital will handle specialities such as neurosciences, cardiac sciences, women & childcare, trauma care and emergency medicine, to name a few.

S Manivannan, Founder & MD, Kauvery Hospital, said cardiac and neuro emergency patients have to reach a tertiary care hospital within the Golden Hour. While the existing hospital at Alwarpet will address the tertiary care needs of Central Chennai, the new facility will address the gap in south Chennai.

“We will have at least three more hospitals in Chennai, spread across the four regions with tertiary and quaternary care as the key focus,” he added.