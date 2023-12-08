K Chandrashekar Rao, the former Chief Minister of Telangana, has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital after a fall in his bathroom at the Erravelli farm house Friday morning.

“On evaluation, he was found to have a fracture on his left hip. He would require a left hip replacement for the same. It usually takes six to eight weeks for the recovery,” the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said.

“He is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team, including orthopaedic, anaesthesia, general medicine and pain medicine,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wished him a speedy recovery. The latter has directed the officials of the Health Ministry to monitor his health condition and provide all assistance to him.

KCR sustained injuries after a fall at his Erravalli farm house early this morning and has been rushed to the hospital’s Somajiguda facility.

“BRS supremo KCR sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in hospital,” BRS Working President and his son K T Rama Rao said in a tweet.

“Distressed to know that former Telangana Chief Minister KCR has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health,” the Prime Minister said.

KCR has been camping at the farmhouse ever since his party suffered a defeat on December 3 by the hands of Congress. The party, which secured 88 seats in the 2018 elections, was pushed to the second position with 39 seats.

After sending his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, KCR left his Begumpet Camp Office quietly.

