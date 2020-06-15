Kerala company develops anti-Covid natural coir mats

After face masks and sanitisers to prevent catching Covid-19 through face and hands, it is now time to control the spread of the virus through foot.

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has developed an innovative product called anti-Covid Health Plus Mats that would prevent the disease through foot or footwear. The mats made from natural coir fibres are placed in a tray filled with sanitising solution. Foot placed on this mat would prevent the spread of diseases.

Priced at ₹200, the product will be served as a kit consisting of coir mat, tray and sanitising solution. Through this, the chances of harmful micro organisms reaching the house through foot or fearwear will be eliminated, especially in a scenario where people has started to travel, said G Sreekumar, Managing Director, Kerala State Coir Corporation.

The State Finance Minister, TM Thomas Issac, launched in the product at a function in Kochi on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the field trial of the product started in Alappuzha by putting it in houses and commercial marketing will begin in July.

The sanitiser is prepared according to the standards recommended by National Coir Research and Management Institute and the experts of the Sree Chithra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology. The soap solution in the tray has to be refilled in seven days to maintain the disinfectant function.

In the first stage, the mats will be delivered to every panchayat, municipality and related institutions. The mats will be available in the market through Coircraft, Kudumbasree etc.