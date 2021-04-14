Kerala: Covid-19 test positivity ratio gallops to 13.45%

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who got discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College where was undergoing treatment after being tested Covid-19 positive, was greeted by a fresh runaway spiral in daily new cases in the state to 8,778 on Wednesday with a test positivity ratio of 13.45 per cent.
Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam and Kozhikode has been reporting more than 1,000 daily new cases for the last few days, with Malappuram (888) and Kottayam (816) close on their heels on Wednesday.
This presents a throwback to the first wave when the test positivity rate in the state had shot up to 17 per cent but at no time during that phase had it propelled itself in such tearing hurry as it is now. The 22 related deaths in the last 24 hours from across the state on Wednesday has taken the cumulative Covid-19 toll to 4,836.
The State has already announced restrictions in view of the galloping numbers which could worsen during the next two weeks in the aftermath of uncontrolled crowding due to election campaigning. There is no need to panic but people should be extra cautious, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.
Restaurants and hotels have been asked to close by 9 pm and no public event will be allowed to go on beyond two hours. Mega shopping festivals and other big events will not be allowed till further notice. Public feasts will not be allowed and in hotels, and the capacity will be restricted to 50 per cent.
Social distancing and masking will be implemented with full force and cops have been instructed accordingly, said to a government spokesman. The State had launched a mass vaccination drive which continues to be in a limbo due to vaccine shortage across districts.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...