Kerala: Covid-19 test positivity ratio gallops to 13.45%

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who got discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College where was undergoing treatment after being tested Covid-19 positive, was greeted by a fresh runaway spiral in daily new cases in the state to 8,778 on Wednesday with a test positivity ratio of 13.45 per cent.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam and Kozhikode has been reporting more than 1,000 daily new cases for the last few days, with Malappuram (888) and Kottayam (816) close on their heels on Wednesday.

Runaway spiral in cases

This presents a throwback to the first wave when the test positivity rate in the state had shot up to 17 per cent but at no time during that phase had it propelled itself in such tearing hurry as it is now. The 22 related deaths in the last 24 hours from across the state on Wednesday has taken the cumulative Covid-19 toll to 4,836.

The State has already announced restrictions in view of the galloping numbers which could worsen during the next two weeks in the aftermath of uncontrolled crowding due to election campaigning. There is no need to panic but people should be extra cautious, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Protocols enforced

Restaurants and hotels have been asked to close by 9 pm and no public event will be allowed to go on beyond two hours. Mega shopping festivals and other big events will not be allowed till further notice. Public feasts will not be allowed and in hotels, and the capacity will be restricted to 50 per cent.

Social distancing and masking will be implemented with full force and cops have been instructed accordingly, said to a government spokesman. The State had launched a mass vaccination drive which continues to be in a limbo due to vaccine shortage across districts.