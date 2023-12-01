The sixteenth edition of the Kerala Gem and Jewellery Show, ‘KGJS 2023,’ has commenced at the Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Angamaly.

Jewellery manufacturers, jewels artisans, leading designers, technology service providers, wholesalers, and retail jewellers across the country have lined up for the State’s biggest one stop Jeweller B2B trade exhibition.

T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers and Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joy Alukkas Jewellers inaugurated the trade fair. M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, B. Govindhan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery and A V Jose, Chairman Jos Alukkas were the chief guests.

Spanning three days, the expo has two hundred stalls and separate pavilions showcasing a dazzling array of gem and jewellery designs, allied items, and cutting-edge equipment and technologies. Jointly organized by PVJ Endeavours, Art of Jewellery (AOJ) Media, and KNC Services, the event is a collaborative effort to elevate the gem and jewellery industry in Kerala.

P.V Jose, Director of KGJS and Chairman of PVJ Endeavours, highlighted the pivotal role the jewellery industry plays in the State’s economy, with Kerala consuming 10.20 per cent of gold manufactured in India. The industry, supporting approximately 2,00,000 direct and indirect jobs, also contributes significantly to the State’s revenue to the tune of ₹650 crore.

Emphasising the industry’s environmental friendliness and career opportunities, especially for women in design and manufacturing, Jose expressed confidence that KGJS 2023 is a prestigious trade platform that will propel Kerala’s gem and jewellery market to new heights. The event aims to incorporate the latest trends and industrial updates, marking its 16th year of significance in the state’s business calendar.

Kranti Nagvekar, Director of KGJS and CEO of KNC Services, highlighted the global potential of Kerala’s traditional jewellery, emphasizing that KGJS has emerged as a crucial platform for sourcing and networking Kerala’s traditional designs.

The show’s major attractions include exclusive collections of gold, diamond, platinum, silver, Chettinadu, antique, and ethnic ornaments.

The show also offers a comprehensive platform bringing together machine and equipment manufacturers, software and allied products, packaging and display experts, and related service providers, Sumesh Wadhera, Director of KGJS and Managing Director of AOJ Media said.