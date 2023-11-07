In a bid to streamline investment processes and promote responsible industrial practices, Kerala has launched two digital facilities for investors -- the Invest Kerala web portal and the Kerala Responsible Industry Incentive Scheme portal.

As a one-stop solution for investors, these portals will provide all the information on processes and protocols for making investments and the state’s priorities in the industrial sector, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, said.

The portals will foster a robust, transparent and ethical business environment, to attract more investment, as envisaged by the Industrial Policy 2023.

The policy lays emphasis on expediting industrial growth in a sustainable manner. The industries that make the best use of the human resources available in the state will get priority, the Minister said, adding he was confident that these digital facilities will together bolster investment.

The Invest Kerala portal is designed as a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs on all matters related to investment for obtaining assistance, getting replies to queries, and accessing essential documents needed for setting up and expanding enterprises.

The Kerala Responsible Industry Incentive Scheme will provide information on subsidies and incentives to promote sustainable and responsible industrial practices announced in the Kerala Industrial Policy 2023.

The portal will facilitate access to these incentives by meeting specified criteria to contribute to the state’s commitment to promote environmentally responsible and socially beneficial industrial growth.

The launch of these portals marks the leveraging of digital technology in a big way to strengthen investment promotion in the state, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) Executive Director, Annie Jula, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit