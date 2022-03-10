Kerala scrap merchants launch ‘Akri Kada’ mobile app

The Kerala Scrap Merchants Association has unveiled a new mobile application christened Aakri Kada aimed at effective collection and recycling of scrap. Kerala Minister for Industries P Rajeeve launched the app and website here on Wednesday.

Office-bearers said the app is an initial step in its efforts to bring together both members of the association and the general public who find it difficult to dispose of scrap that piles up in their homes and surroundings.

Public can raise alert

Founded on July 20, 2017, the association claimed that it represents 95 per cent of traders working in the scrap sector. Today, 90 per cent of the recyclable solid waste generated in Kerala is treated by members of the Association.

The app functions in such a way that the general public can click and upload pictures of scrap lying unused via a mobile phone. Images uploaded are alerted to Association members in the vicinity, and they will be able to collect the scrap meant for disposal directly from persons who upload the images.

Event participants

Association State President VM Kunji Muhammed presided over the launch function. General Secretary KPA Sheriff elaborated on the functioning of the app. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairperson Jameela Sreedharan released the Aakri Kada livery for members.

