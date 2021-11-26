Kerala Start-up Mission invites applications for Women Start-up Summit 3.0

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Kerala Start-up Mission is organising a Women Start-up Summit 3.0 next month to inspire women in entrepreneurship by facilitating their participation in three sections: Innovation Challenge, Investor Café and Hackathon.
The winners of the Innovation Challenge as part of the December 15-16 summit will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh. Applicants should be Indian start-ups with one or more women as the principal shareholders. Also, they should have conceived a feasible product model. The start-ups must have registered with DPIIT and must bear KSUM’s unique ID.
Applications for the December 15 Innovation Challenge can be made till November 30 at https://bit.ly/WomenInnovationGrant. Besides the ₹5-lakh grant, the winning entrepreneurs will be eligible for soft loans of up to ₹15 lakh (with an interest rate of six per cent), besides seed funds.
The Investor Café to promote investment in existing start-ups. It will provide entrepreneurs an opportunity to directly interact with investors so as to further strengthen business.
As for the Hackathon, which will be a hybrid event with both online and offline sessions, the winning women entrepreneurs will be eligible for a three-month pre-incubation at KSUM or internship at Ernst & Young.
With ‘Rise To Equal – Post-Pandemic Era’ as the focal theme, the Summit will feature influential women from the ecosystem. Being hosted with an objective to build awareness of business innovations, the two-day summit seeks to encourage inclusivity in the ecosystem by accelerating and empowering women with upskilling and global collaboration opportunities.
For further info: https://bit.ly/3H3VB8U.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.
