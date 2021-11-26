News

Kerala Start-up Mission invites applications for Women Start-up Summit 3.0

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 26, 2021

The winners of the Innovation Challenge as part of the Women Start-up Summit 3.0 will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh

Kerala Start-up Mission is organising a Women Start-up Summit 3.0 next month to inspire women in entrepreneurship by facilitating their participation in three sections: Innovation Challenge, Investor Café and Hackathon.

The winners of the Innovation Challenge as part of the December 15-16 summit will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh. Applicants should be Indian start-ups with one or more women as the principal shareholders. Also, they should have conceived a feasible product model. The start-ups must have registered with DPIIT and must bear KSUM’s unique ID.

Applications for the December 15 Innovation Challenge can be made till November 30 at https://bit.ly/WomenInnovationGrant. Besides the ₹5-lakh grant, the winning entrepreneurs will be eligible for soft loans of up to ₹15 lakh (with an interest rate of six per cent), besides seed funds.

The Investor Café to promote investment in existing start-ups. It will provide entrepreneurs an opportunity to directly interact with investors so as to further strengthen business.

As for the Hackathon, which will be a hybrid event with both online and offline sessions, the winning women entrepreneurs will be eligible for a three-month pre-incubation at KSUM or internship at Ernst & Young.

With ‘Rise To Equal – Post-Pandemic Era’ as the focal theme, the Summit will feature influential women from the ecosystem. Being hosted with an objective to build awareness of business innovations, the two-day summit seeks to encourage inclusivity in the ecosystem by accelerating and empowering women with upskilling and global collaboration opportunities.

For further info: https://bit.ly/3H3VB8U.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like