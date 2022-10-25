Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty has promised employee representatives of edtech company Byju’s, along with those of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees, that he would look into the ‘labour issues’ cropping up at the company’s development centre at Technopark here.

Employee representatives aired their concerns over the reported move by the company to close operations at the centre without prior notice. More than 170 employees have been working at the Technopark centre that started operations three years ago. Employees alleged that management has been forcing them to put in papers.

One-time settlement

Prathidhwani had received complaints from more than 150 employees, and requested the minister’s help to come to an amicable and dignified settlement with the management, complete with a revised exit policy. The policy should include provisions for payouts of compensatory benefits including payment of the salary for October 2022 on the November 1; one-time settlement of salary for upcoming three months from November 2022 to January 31, 2023; encashment of all earned leaves; and full settlement of variable pay as applicable to each employee.

The minister assured the delegations that the Department of Labour will look into the matter.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit