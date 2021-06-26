Kerala women agency’s loan scheme to help kin of Covid victims

Building equity using the integrity screen
The Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) has come out with a self- employment loan scheme to support families that lost their sole bread winners to Covid-19.
The scheme titled ‘SMILE,’ targeting women dependents of those who died due to the deadly disease, would be implemented with the support of the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.
Applications have been invited to the self-employment loan scheme which is expected to benefit a large number of women, an official statement said here.
The women dependents of those persons, who died due to Covid-19 and belonged to the age group of 18- 60 years, were eligible for the loan, it said.
A total of ₹5 lakh would be received as maximum loan amount at an interest of six per cent, the statement said adding that of this up to ₹1 lakh can be subsidised.
Those who are availing the loan should be a permanent resident of Kerala and their annual income should not exceed ₹3 lakh.
The applicants should register on the website www.kswdc.org before July 15, the statement added.
