Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has lined up expansion in Maharashtra and Karnataka as part of its plans to double number of beds to 8,000 over next two to three years, according to its Chief Executive Officer Abhinay Bollineni.

“The year (2022-23) marks our foray into Maharashtra at important centers like Nagpur and Nashik through strategic alliances. The Nagpur unit brings another 330-plus beds into our arms besides the vast untapped potential of the town and surrounding areas,” Bollineni said in his message to shareholders in the annual report for the year 2022-23.

“The Nashik unit is under advanced stage of construction and expected to be operationalised next year. We are all set to enter Karnataka in the ensuing year with a 250 bed hospital in the heart of Bangalore,” he added.

KIMS has “immediate’ plans to expand to Thane, Mumbai. “All these initiatives will lead to doubling of our capacity to 8,000 beds in the next 2-3 years spanning across the States of Telangana, AP, Maharashtra and Karnataka,’‘ the CEO said.

The year 2022-23 was marked by consolidation and expansion for KIMS. Sunshine hospitals came into its fold in late 2021 and the process was consolidated in 22-23 yielding a revenue contribution of 19 per cent. KIMS Sunshine will be shifted soon to the company’s own premises that will add 300 new beds.

The healthcare provider is also adding new therapies and exclusive departments to shore up its specialised services. “We have opened an exclusive Gastroenterology unit at Visakhapatnam. We are gearing up to open a Mother and Child facility at Secunderabad and Nagpur besides four units in AP. Oncology will be another focused area wherein we are planning to come up with 7 units,’‘ Bollineni said.

