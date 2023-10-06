K&R Rail Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for execution of the world’s longest cable car project in Nepal with Muktinath Darshan Private Limited, a concessionaire with the Government of Nepal. The project cost is estimated at half a billion US dollars and will connect the Holy Shrine of Muktinath Temple in Gandaki province of Nepal, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Friday.

The Nepal government has accorded all necessary approvals for the project and K&R Rail Engineering Limited will be executing the 84.32 kilometre project, longest proposed Passenger Cable Car Line in the world,’‘ Kalra, President, K&R Rail Engineering said. The project will have 20 stations, including nine mandatory boarding and deboarding, eight optional and three technical stations.

This project will facilitate hundreds of thousands of devotees who trek to an altitude of 3,700 metres every year to reach the spectacular temple of Muktinath.

Devotees visiting the Muktinath Temple can reach it easily without having to walk long stretches across this hilly and rugged terrain. Besides, tourists from across the world can also enjoy cable car rides and the wonderful view of the place, he added.