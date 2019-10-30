Kreepa Green Power Expo 2019 to begin in Kochi on November 1

Kreepa Green Power Expo 2019, organized by the Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA), will begin at Bolgatty Event Centre on Friday.

Hibi Eden, MP will inaugurate the three-day expo, which is in its fourth year and organized in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and ANERT.

According to Jose Kallookaran, president, KREEPA, the expo is being organized with the aim to bring all important personalities engaged in promoting renewable under one roof for the promotion of green energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection.

The three-day exhibition will showcase evolving renewable energy technologies and current trends in the sector, including electric vehicles. It will also witness launch of electric vehicles and solar chargeable vehicles.