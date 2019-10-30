News

Kreepa Green Power Expo 2019 to begin in Kochi on November 1

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Kreepa Green Power Expo 2019, organized by the Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs’ and Promoters’ Association (KREEPA), will begin at Bolgatty Event Centre on Friday.

Hibi Eden, MP will inaugurate the three-day expo, which is in its fourth year and organized in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Energy Management Centre (EMC) and ANERT.

According to Jose Kallookaran, president, KREEPA, the expo is being organized with the aim to bring all important personalities engaged in promoting renewable under one roof for the promotion of green energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection.

The three-day exhibition will showcase evolving renewable energy technologies and current trends in the sector, including electric vehicles. It will also witness launch of electric vehicles and solar chargeable vehicles.

Published on October 30, 2019
Kochi
Kerala
events
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hong Kong Tourism Board appoints Dane Cheng as Executive Director