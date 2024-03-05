KTM, a premium motorcycle brand, has unveiled new colours for its 2024 KTM RC and 2024 KTM Adventure bike.

The 2024 KTM 250 Adventure now comes in a lunar grey colourway with matte finish, while the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure comes in a classic orange-and-black combination, and a grey-and-white blend. Both colour options come with superior scratch resistance.

The 2024 KTM RC 390 comes in the KTM Factory Racing Orange colourway with amulti-layered finish.

Additionally, the KTM RC range for 2024 features two new colourways — black and blue.

The 2024 KTM Adventure 390 X and spoke wheel versions remain unchanged.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The KTM RC and Adventure lineup sets the benchmark with unmatched power, torque, and agility, outshining all other motorcycles in its class. We are excited to unveil new colour options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike.”