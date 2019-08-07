Ladakh to be the next Gujarat for wind energy: MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is eyeing to expand the footprint of wind power generation facilities in the country.

Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary at the MNRE said: “Ladakh has immense potential for wind power generation facilities. We are also looking at Andaman and Nicobar, and the North East for expanding the footprint of wind power generation.”

Currently Gujarat has the second-largest wind power generation capacity in the country. The state’s total wind capacity is 6,044 MW of the 31,382 MW total power generation capacity of the State reported at 2018 end. Tamil Nadu has the first highest with 8,631 MW capacity at the end of 2018.

Speaking at the CII Wind India Power Conclave, Yadav said that the ministry will be coming up with a revised wind energy potential of the country. It will take into account larger turbines and will significantly boost the generation potential.

Also commenting on the turmoil that the sector is facing, Yadav said that MNRE is aware of it and is working to resolve the impending issues.

“We are working to plug the gaps in power purchase agreements that the industry has red-flagged,” he added.