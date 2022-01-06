Last date for admission to nursery classes extended for Delhi schools

The last date of filing applications for admissions to nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi has been extended by two weeks, Delhi’s Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia said. The move comes in view of rising Covid cases in the Union Territory.

The last date of filing applications for admissions in nursery classes in private schools across the national capital was supposed to close on January 7 (Friday).

“Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/ entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,” he wrote in a tweet on the micro-blogging site.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had notified the admission schedule sometime back.

For the last academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February after a delay due to Covid. However, this year, the schedule in line with earlier years.