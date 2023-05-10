LatentView Analytics shares slumped nearly 10 per cent in intraday trade despite the company announcing its highest-ever full year revenue in FY23 on Tuesday.

Shares of the Chennai-based data and analytics company opened at ₹350 apiece on NSE against the previous day’s close of ₹373.25. The stock slumped 11 per cent to an intraday low of ₹331.85 per share.

The share price plunged after the company reported a 4 per cent year-on-year drop in its fourth quarter net profit at ₹34.2 crore, against ₹35.6 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY22. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit fell by 54 per cent from ₹52.5 crore during the December 2022 quarter.

During an interaction with businessline, Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics, said Q4 is seasonally a weak quarter for the company since most of its clients chalk out initiatives during this period to be pursued in subsequent quarters.

Typically, companies in the US and Europe follow the calendar year and these two geographies account for 98 per cent of the company’s total revenues.

Sethuraman added there has been delays in converting some large opportunities because clients were taking longer to decide due to uncertainties. “All this has impacted the Q4 revenue for us,” he said.

LatentView’s revenue from operations in Q4 was up by 25 per cent to ₹156.1 crore (₹125.3 crore). However, the company posted a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹539 crore in FY23, which is its highest ever. In FY22, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹408 crore.