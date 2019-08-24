PM Modi, leaders mourn Arun Jaitley's death

The political leadership of the country mourned at the passing away of eminent BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

President Ramnath Kovind said he is extremely saddened by the passing of Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity' "A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building.

Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding," Kovind said.

"His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates," he added.

Jaitley's long-term colleague in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Jaitley was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. "He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Hi as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

"Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration," he added.

The Opposition Congress said the party is deeply saddened to hear the passing of Arun Jaitley. "Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief," the party said.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said the gap created by Jaitley's death in the political spectrum of the country and in the BJP is difficult to fill.