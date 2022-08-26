Lighter tanks, loitering munitions, storm drones, ISR systems to add to Army arsenal

Light weight tanks, loitering munitions, storm drones, upgraded intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, combat vehicles and lethal beyond line of sight firepower are some of the major acquisitions Army is pushing for, to make armoured troops and mechanised infrantry high altitude and futuristic battle complaint.

Much of the Army’s review of its inventory for capacity enhancement has emerged from strategic assessment, post Galwan stand off with China in May 2020 and global conflicts, latest being the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, said sources in the defense establishment.

The Army is learnt to be keen on adding a futuristic light weight tank to its ageing fleet of T-72s, T-90s and Arjuns for speedier deployment and movement in difficult terrains especially at higher altitudes given the increased threat perception from China along the LAC in northern borders.

Niche technologies

Named as project Zorawar, the Army desires to enable the futuristic version of tanks with niche technologies, such as artificial intelligence and see through armour, for operations in a network-centric and electronic-warfare environment. It’s needed to maintain continued ‘operational readiness’ and ‘combat overmatch’ against the adversary, said sources.

Equally the attempt is, as explained by defence sources, to secure the tanks from vulnerabilities against air threats as was seen during recent conflicts apart from giving operational edge. The army has finalised the general staff quality requirement for tanks, weighing about 25 ton, and is expected to reach out to defence ministry next month to roll out the process for acquisition primarily through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat route,’ said sources.

The Army’s procurement of the new generation tank platform, internally coined as Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV), will take place in a phased manner with expected induction by 2030, believe sources. The amphibious capability of the FRCV has also been conceived to allow it to operate in wet and marshy areas along the borders.

Make 1 procurement

In the new envisaged operational architecture, Army intends to integrate storm drones in the infantry. Through ‘Make 1 (which is 90 % government funding) emergency procurement, allowed by the defence ministry to expedite process of purchase through Make in India initiative, the Army expects to have storm drones by next year, much needed for beyond the line of sight fire power, said sources. The other UAV acquisitions needed to meet requirements will be done later through Make II industry route, said sources.

Swarm Drone System, elaborated defence sources, consists of a number of aerial vehicles which are AI enabled and capable of communicating with the control station as well as among themselves for offensive and defensive operations.

Strengthening defence mechanisms

Similarly, other modifications for capacity building of the armoured corps and mechanised infantry also extends to loitering munitions, re-callibration of anti-aircraft guns to have better and higher depth of penetration (DoP) of ammunition. The DRDO developed DoP ammunition have already undergone successful trials and would be manufactured through industry participation, said sources. The DRDO is also learnt to have developed a counter drone system which is being examined by the Army to strengthen its defence mechanisms.

The Army has also decided to pitch for Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), a modernisation demand of its mechanised infantry, to defence ministry to replace existing old amphibious BMP-II vehicle. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 480 FICV will be put up in the coming Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, said sources.

The DAC has accorded amendments to AoN for 13 Nag Missile Carrier (NAMICA) and 293 Nag Missiles on July 26, 2022 to meet mechanised infantry’s another set of capability enhancement attempt, said sources.

More simultaneous attempts, sources indicated, for replacement of vintage equipment with futuristic platforms and potential enhancement are being done to equip the mechanised infantry with modern military gadgets.