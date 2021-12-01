News

LNJP Hospital sets up 40 beds for Covid Omicron variant patients

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2021

The Centre had issued new guidelines for international travellers to report Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization.

Delhi's LNJP Hospital, a dedicated facility for those testing positive for the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, has set up 40 beds for treating such patients, according to the hospital's medical director.

In an order issued on Monday, the health department asked the hospital to earmark wards to isolate and treat such patients. The department had also said that no patient infected with the new variant should be denied admission to hospitals on any ground.

"We have set up 40 beds for treating patients affected by the Omicron variant. Apart from these, there are also ICU facilities and oxygen facilities. We can also set up additional beds at Ramlila Maidan if the need arises," LNJP medical director Dr Suresh Kumar said.

In an order issued last month, the Delhi government had said that hospitals may use one-third of the beds reserved for coronavirus patients for those suffering from vector-borne diseases if the need arises.

However, Kumar said that the dengue cases have declined.

The hospital currently has three Covid patients, he said, adding they have not received any patient with a travel history.

The Union Health Ministry had Sunday issued new guidelines for international travellers to report Omicron, which has been classified as 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Published on December 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Delhi
hospital and clinic
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like