Lockdown-4: Karnataka focusses on economic activities

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
In lockdown-4 relaxation, Karnataka has focussed on economic activities and movement of people and goods. Also, in an effort to control the expected sudden spurt in new positive cases due to easing of the lockdown, the State has decided to restrict entry of people from other States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
“People from other States will be allowed in a staggered manner. Only special cases will be allowed on request,” said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
A decision to this effect was taken on Monday at a specially convened meeting of Ministers and senior officers chaired by Yediyurappa.
The meeting also decided to permit various activities, harmonising it with the guidelines issued by Centre. The meeting has recommended complete lockdown on every Sunday till May 31
“Quarantining of people arriving from other countries and States will continue,” he added.
Yediyurappa said all shops will be allowed to open and all passenger trains running within the State will be allowed to operate.
“Public transport buses will not ply in red and containment zones. Elsewhere, all state transport corporations – KSRTC, BMTC, NWRTC, NERTC will operated buses with precautionary measures including social distancing. “This also includes private buses with a strict limit of 30 passengers per bus,” he said.
Autos and taxis have been allowed to ply.
Chief Minister said haircutting saloons and beauty parlours are to open. Parks will be opened morning from 7 am to 9 am and in the evening 5 pm to 7 pm. Malls and cinema halls will remain shut as per the Central Government’s guidelines. He further said the curfew between 7 pm and 7 am would be followed. Street hawkers and vendors are allowed to trade.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...