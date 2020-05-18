Lockdown-4: Karnataka focusses on economic activities

In lockdown-4 relaxation, Karnataka has focussed on economic activities and movement of people and goods. Also, in an effort to control the expected sudden spurt in new positive cases due to easing of the lockdown, the State has decided to restrict entry of people from other States including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“People from other States will be allowed in a staggered manner. Only special cases will be allowed on request,” said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A decision to this effect was taken on Monday at a specially convened meeting of Ministers and senior officers chaired by Yediyurappa.

The meeting also decided to permit various activities, harmonising it with the guidelines issued by Centre. The meeting has recommended complete lockdown on every Sunday till May 31

“Quarantining of people arriving from other countries and States will continue,” he added.

Yediyurappa said all shops will be allowed to open and all passenger trains running within the State will be allowed to operate.

“Public transport buses will not ply in red and containment zones. Elsewhere, all state transport corporations – KSRTC, BMTC, NWRTC, NERTC will operated buses with precautionary measures including social distancing. “This also includes private buses with a strict limit of 30 passengers per bus,” he said.

Autos and taxis have been allowed to ply.

Chief Minister said haircutting saloons and beauty parlours are to open. Parks will be opened morning from 7 am to 9 am and in the evening 5 pm to 7 pm. Malls and cinema halls will remain shut as per the Central Government’s guidelines. He further said the curfew between 7 pm and 7 am would be followed. Street hawkers and vendors are allowed to trade.