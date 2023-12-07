Lord’s Mark Industries, a diversified business group, plans public listing in the first half of 2024 to raise Rs 500 crore.

The company will invest the proceeds in its subsidiaries to develop medtech products and diagnostic solutions, grow its pathology lab services pan-India, and export medical diagnostic products and machines.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries said the company’s major business unit — diagnostic-medtech and solar-LED division — has been breaking new ground with a solution-oriented approach.

Subsidiaries Lord’s Automative, Lord’s Mark Biotech, Lord’s Mark Microbiotech, and Lord’s Mark Insurance Broking Services plan to deepen market penetration, and the listing will fuel further growth, he said.

The company reported revenue from operations at Rs 301 crore (Rs 213 crore) in FY23, registering a 41 per cent growth.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord’s Mark Industries transitioned from paper industry to Solar-LED, medical-diagnostic, and hygiene segments. It has an R&D facility and team for medical diagnostic and medtech products.

The company, through its subsidiary, has launched saliva-based genome testing through its brand MyDNA. It has collaborated with Dozee, IIT Bombay, BARC to redesign medical infrastructure

IDBI Capital and Mirae Asset are the merchant bankers for the listing.

