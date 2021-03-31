L&T employee killed by unidentified persons in Tirunelveli

In a gruesome and shocking incident, an employee of a leading construction company L&T was hacked to death by unidentified persons at a L&T Construction site in Subbiyapuram village, in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

In that site, the company had recently commissioned a 100 MW solar plant for Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd.

A group of 10 unidentified armed goons on bikes with their faces covered, barged into the company’s project site office and hacked the accountant, an L&T employee, to death with sickles and swords in broad daylight. Another employee in the office at the time of the attack was seriously injured, according to a company statement.

“A precious innocent life has been lost and to be under attack from lawless elements during these uncertain and unprecedented times is absolutely shocking and unacceptable,” said Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), T Madhavadas.

“We face huge difficulties when executing projects – the challenges of unforgiving terrains, harsh climatic conditions, the danger of uncontrolled lawless elements, the difficult of being miles away from home and loved ones - all to build infrastructure for the country and enrich the lives of our people,” he said.

These are particularly difficult circumstances due to the strict Covid-19 safety protocols and at such a juncture, it is sad and shocking that company staff are under attack.

“We go out of our way to ensure the safety of our own people at our sites, but we seek the protection of the authorities and the police to keep our people safe. Such an incident should never have been allowed to happen,” he said.

The local police have reached the site and investigations are going on.