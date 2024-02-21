LTIMindtree signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eurolife FFH, a insurance company in Athens, Greece to establish Gen Al and Digital Hub in Athens and dedicated facilities in Poland, Europe and Mumbai, India.

This announcement also aligns with the Government of India’s newly introduced “Anusandhan” scheme, aimed at catalysing innovation and research within technology and startup ecosystem.

As a part of this association, Eurolife FFH will set up Generative Al and Digital Hub in Athens to develop innovative solutions for insurance businesses in Greece and LTIMindtree will provide deep domain expertise and support from its dedicated facilities in Poland and Mumbai.

Strategic roadmap

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “Our collaboration with Eurolife FFH forms a crucial part of our strategic roadmap, aimed at driving transformative growth for businesses by unlocking the true potential of GenAI. By merging LTIMindtree’s innovation capabilities with Eurolife FFH’s domain expertise, we are staging a platform for an accelerated adoption of new technologies to address the industry’s most pressing challenges, while establishing new benchmarks in both domestic and international markets.”

Professionals from both companies will jointly undergo specialized training in Generative Al and Digital Transformation to develop cutting-edge products and services that will enhance customer experience and operational efficiency for businesses across insurance, banking, shipping, and manufacturing industries.