Madhya Pradesh reports 20 Covid-19 cases; 5 more test positive

PTI Bhopal | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with five more patients in Indore hospitals testing positive, health officials said on Thursday.

The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said.

Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts linked to coronavirus positive cases. They include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.

No positive case was found in Chhatarpur but the patient found in Gwalior had travel history of Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, they said.

As a result, curfew was clamped in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district, officials said.

