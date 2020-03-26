Madhya Pradesh reports 20 Covid-19 cases; 5 more test positive

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
The number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 20 with five more patients in Indore hospitals testing positive, health officials said on Thursday.
The tally includes a Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, the officials said.
Among the five new cases in Indore, two are women, a government medical college spokesman said.
Curfew has been imposed in seven districts linked to coronavirus positive cases. They include Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Chhatarpur.
No positive case was found in Chhatarpur but the patient found in Gwalior had travel history of Khajuraho in Chhatarpur, they said.
As a result, curfew was clamped in Rajnagar and Khajuraho towns of Chhatarpur district, officials said.
Although deadlines have been pushed to June 30, the pressure to meet targets is overwhelming
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
If farmers are not given a helping hand now, it could de-rail the farm economy
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
