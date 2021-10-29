Madras HC puts the onus on tax payer to prove no wilful intention in not filing ITR

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Paying income tax but not filing income tax return will cost you dearly as the Madras High Court has held that the burden lies on the assessee to show that he had no wilful intention not to file the return.
Accordingly, the Court has ruled continuation of prosecution in this matter. Experts advise that every tax payer must take full responsibility in filing returns.
A single judge bench of the Court, comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan highlighted ruling by the Supreme Court (Sasi Enterprises vs Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax), where it was clearly stated that filing the return within the stipulated and mandatory period is a duty cast on any person who has to declare the income.
The bench noted that the petitioner had laid the blame on his previous employer stating that there has been a mismatch in the income earned as given in form 16 and as uploaded in form 26AS. It had also been stated that this was not brought to the knowledge of the petitioner since he had left employment. It was also stated that even though the show cause notices were received, he was under the bona fide impression that since tax had been paid, no further action is required from his end.
The bench held that if the taxpayer is liable to file his return then he should file it within the stipulated timeline u/s 139(1). Further, he cannot lay the blame on his previous employer by stating that all taxes have been duly paid and assume that his erstwhile employer would have filed the return. Further, this cannot be treated as a bona fide mistake and it cannot be presumed that he has no intention of committing any offence.
“The burden lies on the assessee to show that he had no wilful intention not to file the return. Any explanation to discharge such burden can be tested only during the course of the trial,” the bench said. Further it mentioned that it cannot presume that the petitioner is innocent of any of the offences complained. “It is for the petitioner to establish such innocence,” the bench said while issuing a direction to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for commencement of trial and complete by January 22 next year.
Om Rajpurohit, Director (Corporate & International Tax) with AMRG said this will have a broad influence on the society because many taxpayers are not serious about submitting returns and believe that if taxes are paid, they would be able to avoid prosecution. So, “even if taxes are paid, it is advisable to comply with tax provisions and file the return of income by the due date as prescribed by u/s 139(1) of the Income Tax Act in order to prevent prosecution,” he said.
Shailesh kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP said that courts are no more benevolent for ignorance of law. If required as per law, filing of return is mandatory and no taxpayer can argue that his responsibility to file the return of income was delegated and call it a bona fide mistake. “It is the duty of every person who has to declare the income and make sure his ITR is duly filed as per law. Also, the tax authorities have an authority to presume that Assessee has a culpable mental state and it is for the Assessee to prove his innocence,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...