The Madras High Court has rejected Infosys’ writ petition seeking subsidised industrial electricity rates for their commercial activities. The court directed the IT major to pay the current consumption charges at the commercial tariff rate for its office located in Mahindra World City, Paranur village (Chengalpattu).

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has classified activities such as food courts, gymnasiums, employee shopping outlets, banks and ATM centers as commercial when conducted under the trade name. Therefore, no concessions can be granted. Consequently, TANGEDCO issued notices demanding a difference amount of about ₹6.72 crore.

Infosys sought to quash TANGEDCO’s demand for arrears payment of electricity charges under the commercial category, arguing that these commercial activities are intended for their employees and should be considered part of the ITES industry.

However, the High Court dismissed Infosys’ writ petition, accepting TANGEDCO’s arguments.