Maharashtra approves sale of wine at supermarkets, shelf-in-shops

A statement issued by the government following the Cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mentioned that the State is executing a Wine Policy to benefit farmers and the wine industry.

“Marketing of wine is necessary to promote the industry and to give appropriate price to the farmers. The wineries in the State are producing wine from fruits, flowers, bananas and honey. The wineries that are unable to market their produce will get the benefit of the decision to sell wine in supermarkets and shelf-in-shops,” the government stated.

However, this decision would not apply in districts where a liquor ban has been imposed.

BJP opposes

While the government has defended its decision, the Opposition BJP has criticised it. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the party will not tolerate the government’s effort to convert Maharashtra into a ‘liquor State’. He added that the State government’s priority is only liquor and not the poor.