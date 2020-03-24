Maharashtra imposes curfew to curb rising Covid-19 spread

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, announced the imposition of curfew from Monday midnight across the State and sealing of the State borders given the rising number of coronavirus patients. The inter-district movement of the vehicles is also being banned in the State.
At the time of going to the press, the number of people affected by coronavirus outbreak in the last 24 hours had increased to reach 97. Of the 14 new patients, 11 are from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Thane, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai. Of the 11 newly-infected persons in Mumbai, nine are close relatives of those people who are already infected with the virus. Rest of the new patients had a travel history of travelling to overseas destinations.
In his televised address, Thackeray did not spell out the duration of the curfew but a senior official of the Chief Minister’s office said that all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police will spell out the time limit in their notifications, which would be soon made public. All plans are being made keeping in mind March 31 date, it is hoped that the number of patients will start declining after that.
Thackeray said the movement of private vehicles are also banned in the State. In the event of any emergency, one person along with the driver will be allowed on the roads, he said.
Thackeray also said that he has asked the Prime Minister to close the domestic air services. No one will be allowed in any temple, mosque or church, except for the Pujaris, Moulvis and the Christian priest who perform religious services. People will not be allowed to congregate at any place in the State. He said that this is a temporary phase and during this time, essential services, grocery, medical shops, bakery, animal food stores shall be open.
A lockdown order issued by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Ajoy Mehta said that all shops and establishment will be closed till March 31. However, manufacturing units, which require a continuous process will be allowed to run. Operations of Pharamcutetcials, rice mills, dairy and food processing units will also be allowed to in the State.
