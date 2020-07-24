Maharashtra launches four new YouTube channels for students

The Maharashtra government on Friday launched four new YouTube channels to facilitate education for Marathi and Urdu medium students from Classes 1 to 10.

“The State Council for Educational Research and Training has started 4 YouTube channels for Marathi and Urdu medium students from 1st to 10th standard. Coming soon for Hindi and English mediums as well (Translated from Marathi),” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted on Friday.

The State government has launched 12 educative channels for students so far, the minister added.

“A total of 12 channels have been launched on Geo TV for 3rd to 12th. Maharashtra is the only state which has started educational channels in 4 mediums,” Gaikwad tweeted.

Updated guidelines

The channels were launched soon after the State government issued its updated guidelines for online education.

The updated guidelines for online education, issued Wedesday, directed schools to conduct online classes for preliminary students and for Classes 1, 2. These students had been previously exempted from online classes as part of the directive issued on June 15.

According to the new rules, schools have been told to conduct 30-minute sessions for preliminary students and students belonging to Classes 1 and 2 daily, from Monday to Friday. The teachers will interact with the students and guide the parents of the students during these sessions.

“This decision is being taken keeping in view the interest and health of the students,” Gaikwad said.