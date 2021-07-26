Maharashtra limps back to normalcy after heavy rains

Maharashtra is slowly limping back to normalcy after facing heavy monsoon rains and floods since July 22. However, 10 districts and 1,028 villages are still affected. In the State, 164 people lost their lives and 100 are still missing due to flooding and landslides incidents.

Around 34 self-contained NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagpur and Pune given the prevailing flood situation. Teams of the Army and Coast Guards have also been deployed for relief operations in the districts. About 142 boats have also been pressed into service.

Raigad reported 71 deaths, which is the highest among all the affected districts. The floods waters have also killed a large number of farm animals and poultry birds. In the state, 43 roads are still submerged and a major bridge on the Vashishti river has been damaged in Chiplun city, Ratnagiri district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been visiting the affected districts and on Thursday morning he was on his way to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district. However, his helicopter was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility and had to return to Pune Airport.