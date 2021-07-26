Maharashtra limps back to normalcy after heavy rains

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Maharashtra is slowly limping back to normalcy after facing heavy monsoon rains and floods since July 22. However, 10 districts and 1,028 villages are still affected. In the State, 164 people lost their lives and 100 are still missing due to flooding and landslides incidents.
Around 34 self-contained NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagpur and Pune given the prevailing flood situation. Teams of the Army and Coast Guards have also been deployed for relief operations in the districts. About 142 boats have also been pressed into service.
Raigad reported 71 deaths, which is the highest among all the affected districts. The floods waters have also killed a large number of farm animals and poultry birds. In the state, 43 roads are still submerged and a major bridge on the Vashishti river has been damaged in Chiplun city, Ratnagiri district.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been visiting the affected districts and on Thursday morning he was on his way to visit the flood-affected areas of Satara district. However, his helicopter was unable to land at the Koyna helipad due to low visibility and had to return to Pune Airport.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...