Maharashtra to set up pharmaceutical park in Raigad district

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The Maharashtra government will set up a 5,000-acre pharmaceutical park in the coastal Raigad district. The land acquisition process has been notified with the office of the District Collector, a senior state government official told BusinessLine.
The park would be set up by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the main industrial development arm of the State government.
P Anbalagan, CEO of MIDC, said that out of the total land parcel, about 700 acres is already owned by the State government. If the acquisition process for the rest runs smoothly, then the ground-breaking could happen in early 2021.
The park will come up near the town of Roha, and will primarily focus on units making bulk drugs. It will have common facilities such as sewage treatment plants and industrial boilers, which will provide steam to all the plants for pharmaceutical processing. The common infrastructure is expected to cost over ₹2,000 crore, Anbalagan said.
The park will be a zero discharge site for major hazardous waste. Townships will also be developed for the people working in the park. The site has been selected in such a manner that upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and seaports such as Dighe and JNPT are within 100 km reach. The Maharashtra Industries Department and MIDC already have sent a project proposal to the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers for setting the park, the CEO of MIDC said.
ALSO READ: With Covid-19, PE investments in key healthcare segments at a feverish pitch
Anbalagan said that news reports stating that Nanar refinery site in Ratnagiri district has been chosen for the pharma park are speculative in nature.
A senior Maharashtra Government officer also confirmed with BusinessLine that there is no plan to set up a pharma park at the Nanar refinery site in the coastal Ratnagiri district. That land has been already been denotified by the MIDC.
The Nanar refinery site was to be the largest public sector oil refinery, but the land acquisition process was cancelled by the Thackeray government over the fear of marine pollution and massive local opposition.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...