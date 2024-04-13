The ranking of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in the broad subject of ‘Life Sciences’ stood at 317 in ‘QS World University Ranking 2024’. In 2023, MAHE’s ranking was at 368.

A media statement said 2024’s ranking is an improvement of 51 places from last year’s rank.

In ‘Medicine’ subject, MAHE has been placed in 201-250 band in 2024. It was placed in 251-300 band in 2023.

As compared to the 2023 ranking, three narrow subjects have been ranked under the 200 band in 2024. They are: ‘Dentistry’ in 51-100 band, ‘Anatomy and Physiology’ in 101-150 band, and ‘Pharmacy and Pharmacology’ in 151-200 band.

Of the 100 universities ranked under ‘Dentistry’ in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2024, only two universities are from India. MAHE is one of them, it said.

The 20th edition of the ‘QS World University Rankings’ features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations, the statement said.