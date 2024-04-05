At a time when India has expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that is leading to influx and spurt in crime in the north-eastern states, Assam Rifles Director General Lieutenant General PC Nair on Friday told his top commanders to focus on “maintaining the integrity” of the over 1600 long Indo-Myanmar border.

To check cross-border movement, the central government has decided to fence entire border with Myanmar and for better surveillance and a patrolling track will also come up parallel to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in February.

Ethnic violence

Lt General Nair, in his address at Assam Rifles Inspector General’s Conference 2024 in Shillong, Meghalaya, complimented the troops of the Force for their professional unbiased conduct in keeping under control the situation in Manipur, facing ethnic violence for months now.

The DG “emphasized on the importance of focusing on the Combat Potential in Conventional Operations to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force. The discussions during the conference revolved around strategies and measures to bolster the combat readiness and capabilities of Assam Rifles in conventional operations,” the Assam Rifles, said in a statement to media.

The top leadership of Assam Rifles also reviewed its armoury for equipping its men with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment. The force has 46 battalions of which 20 are deployed for guarding the India-Myanmar border and another 26 battalions for counter-insurgency operations, including 2 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key highlights

Sharing of best practices and lessons learned to increase operational efficiency and emphasis on training and skill development to meet evolving security challenges were also key highlights of the deliberations at the conference, stated Assam Rifles.

“The Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2024 provided a valuable platform for senior military leaders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential and operational readiness of Assam Rifles”, said Lt General Nair.

Nair also complimented the formation and unit commanders for ensuring peace and tranquility in their respective areas of responsibility, it said. He brought out that the Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the Northeast and ensured their security and well-being.