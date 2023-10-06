More than six months after the Bhatinda fratricide incident, an Army Major is said to have opened fire at his colleagues in a camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least two personnel.

The Major was from 48 Rashtriya Rifles and the incident is reported to have happened in their camp in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri. The Army did not make any official statement but the situation was still not under control, said sources aware of the situation.

Though 18 incidents of fratricide were reported to have taken place in the Indian Army from 2014 to March 2021 none involved officers. Sources said it’s rare to have officers pulling the trigger on their colleagues. The last incident of fratricide took place in April, where four Army personnel were killed at the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab. .